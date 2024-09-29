Left Menu

Biden Backs Israel's Strike: Calls for Ceasefire Amid Escalation

President Joe Biden supports Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and emphasizes the U.S. backing of Israel's self-defense. Despite these actions, Biden urges for diplomatic measures to de-escalate conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. The ongoing conflict stirs fears of a broader regional war involving Iran and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2024 03:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 03:54 IST
Hezbollah

President Joe Biden on Saturday characterized Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as "a measure of justice" and reaffirmed Washington's support for Israel's defense against Iran-backed groups. The statement from the White House highlighted Biden's directive to enhance U.S. military posture in the Middle East to prevent further aggression and mitigate the risk of broader conflict.

Biden reiterated the U.S. aim to de-escalate ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon through diplomacy. Israel, however, rejected calls for a ceasefire and continued its operations, raising alarms about a potential regional war. Biden firmly supported Israel's airstrike on Nasrallah, viewing it as justice for the terrorist leader's victims, including many Americans.

The escalation has intensified concerns of the conflict spinning out of control, possibly involving Iran and the U.S. Biden's comments came after convening a national security meeting and addressing missile attacks on U.S. warships. The president did not criticize Israel's actions or discuss the civilian casualties in Lebanon, potentially straining ties with Arab American and Muslim communities ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

