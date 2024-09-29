Japan's New PM Advocates Accommodative Monetary Policy

Japan's incoming prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, stressed the importance of maintaining an accommodative monetary policy to bolster the country's fragile economic recovery.

Speaking to public broadcaster NHK, Ishiba highlighted the need for collaboration between the Bank of Japan and the government on decisions regarding interest rate adjustments.

Besides monetary policies, Ishiba plans to introduce fiscal measures aimed at assisting low-income households burdened by rising living costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)