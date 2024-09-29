Left Menu

Japan's New PM Advocates Accommodative Monetary Policy

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's incoming prime minister, emphasized the need for an accommodative monetary policy to support economic recovery. He acknowledged potential interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan but stressed collaboration with the government. Ishiba also plans fiscal measures to aid low-income households amid rising living costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2024 07:35 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 07:35 IST
Shigeru Ishiba

Japan's incoming prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, stressed the importance of maintaining an accommodative monetary policy to bolster the country's fragile economic recovery.

Speaking to public broadcaster NHK, Ishiba highlighted the need for collaboration between the Bank of Japan and the government on decisions regarding interest rate adjustments.

Besides monetary policies, Ishiba plans to introduce fiscal measures aimed at assisting low-income households burdened by rising living costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

