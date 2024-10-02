Ensuring Democracy Amid Disaster: North Carolina's Battle Against Hurricane Helene

North Carolina election officials have committed to ensuring that voting proceeds despite the severe disruption caused by Hurricane Helene. The storm has forced the closure of 12 county election offices and has created significant obstacles for absentee ballots due to postal delays and damaged infrastructure.

Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the state's election board, acknowledged the unprecedented damage but affirmed the state's readiness to assist voters. Governor Roy Cooper described the disaster's impact as beyond belief, emphasizing its potential to affect critical elections, including the presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

To mitigate the challenges, steps such as relocating voting sites and providing special accommodations for absentee voters are being considered. Meanwhile, emergency services continue rescue efforts and damage assessments in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)