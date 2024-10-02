Left Menu

Moldova's Dual Citizenship Drama: Sandu vs. Stoianoglo

Moldova's presidential election sees opposition candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo criticized for holding Romanian citizenship. This issue has been leveraged against incumbent President Maia Sandu, who also holds dual citizenship. The debate underscores the ongoing clash between pro-European and pro-Russian sentiments in Moldova, a nation still defining its identity post-independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 05:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moldova's presidential election sees controversy as opposition candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo comes under fire for holding dual citizenship with Romania. This criticism mirrors accusations faced by President Maia Sandu.

In a nation where about half the population holds more than one passport, Stoianoglo, dismissed as Sandu's prosecutor general, revealed he acquired Romanian citizenship similarly to many Moldovans. The pro-Russian Socialist Party, supporting Stoianoglo for the October 20 election, has long criticized the pro-European Sandu for her dual Moldovan and Romanian citizenship.

This issue is significant given Moldova's ongoing struggle to define its national identity, thirty years after independence from shifting historical influences. The opposition uses Sandu's dual citizenship to accuse her of prioritizing Western allegiance over traditional ties with Russia. Sandu, advocating for Moldova's EU membership, decries Russia's intrusion into Ukraine. With official data showing that about 1.5 million Moldovans hold dual citizenship, Sandu leads the race with 27% support, followed by Stoianoglo with 11%.

