Vice President Kamala Harris, alongside her running mate Governor Tim Walz, emphasized steady leadership and coalition-building during a vice-presidential debate hosted by CBS News in New York on Tuesday. Walz highlighted Harris' calm approach and criticized Republican candidate Donald Trump's policies for pushing Iran closer to nuclear weapons.

In contrast, Senator J.D. Vance, Trump's running mate, defended Trump by citing his approach of 'peace through strength' which purportedly kept global conflicts at bay. Vance blamed the current administration for enabling Iran's missile attacks on Israel by unfreezing their assets.

The debate reflected sharp divides on foreign policy and security. Walz claimed Trump's erratic diplomacy destabilized global alliances, while Vance argued that Trump's deterrence strategies had previously secured international peace. Both campaigns aim to present a decisive capability to handle current global threats.

