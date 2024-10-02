Left Menu

Heated Vice-Presidential Debate: Leadership, Diplomacy, and Security at the Forefront

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Governor Tim Walz defended their stance on global security, criticizing former President Donald Trump's policies that allegedly brought Iran closer to nuclear arms. Trump's running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, countered by asserting that Trump's tenure maintained global stability through strength and deterrence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:54 IST
Heated Vice-Presidential Debate: Leadership, Diplomacy, and Security at the Forefront
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Vice President Kamala Harris, alongside her running mate Governor Tim Walz, emphasized steady leadership and coalition-building during a vice-presidential debate hosted by CBS News in New York on Tuesday. Walz highlighted Harris' calm approach and criticized Republican candidate Donald Trump's policies for pushing Iran closer to nuclear weapons.

In contrast, Senator J.D. Vance, Trump's running mate, defended Trump by citing his approach of 'peace through strength' which purportedly kept global conflicts at bay. Vance blamed the current administration for enabling Iran's missile attacks on Israel by unfreezing their assets.

The debate reflected sharp divides on foreign policy and security. Walz claimed Trump's erratic diplomacy destabilized global alliances, while Vance argued that Trump's deterrence strategies had previously secured international peace. Both campaigns aim to present a decisive capability to handle current global threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024