VP Candidates Vance and Walz Clash Over Trump, Immigration, and Abortion Policies

Republican vice presidential candidate J D Vance abstained from acknowledging that Donald Trump lost the 2020 elections during a debate with Democratic rival, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

The debate took place just over a month before the crucial US presidential elections between Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Trump.

Vance avoided answering if Trump would challenge this year's election results even if certified by all states, citing problems in the 2020 elections that should be debated peacefully. He also defended Trump's actions on January 6, 2021, claiming Trump urged peaceful protests.

Walz pressed Vance on whether Trump lost the 2020 election, but Vance focused on future issues, prompting Walz to criticize his non-answer. The debate, hosted by CBS News, saw the candidates clash over immigration, gun policy, climate change, and more.

Vance accused Kamala Harris of censorship during Covid, which he termed a bigger threat to democracy than Trump's rhetoric. Walz rebuked Vance's false claims about Haitian immigrants and highlighted severe abortion restrictions' impact on maternal mortality rates.

Both candidates presented starkly different visions for America's future, ultimately appealing to their respective bases.

