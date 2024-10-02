Left Menu

Sheinbaum Steps Into the Spotlight: Mexico's New Leader Continues Baja Tradition

Mexico's new President, Claudia Sheinbaum, continues the tradition of early morning press briefings, much like her mentor, ex-President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Sheinbaum, who has a more data-focused and serious communication style, aims to set her own personal brand while being compared to Lopez Obrador's charismatic and lengthy morning briefings.

Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexico's new President, Claudia Sheinbaum, will initiate her tenure with early morning press briefings from the National Palace, following the tradition established by her mentor, ex-President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Though Lopez Obrador reigned with lengthy, informal briefings that turned into powerful political tools, Sheinbaum's approach hints at more concise and data-driven sessions. Her style aims to reflect her scientific background and serious demeanor, contrasting with Lopez Obrador's folksy and verbose methods.

Experts speculate on whether Sheinbaum can capture the same public empathy that Lopez Obrador enjoyed. Her challenge lies in leveraging this daily media presence to set the press agenda and maintain popularity, much like her predecessor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

