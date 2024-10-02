Left Menu

NCP (SP) Launches Scathing Campaign Against Mahayuti Government in Maharashtra

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, the NCP (SP) has released a 'charge sheet' against the Mahayuti government, focusing on issues like the shifting of industries, law and order, and economic decline. Led by Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil, the campaign highlights various grievances, including agricultural distress and the failure of the state to benefit from the Union Budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-10-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 14:50 IST
Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, the NCP (SP) has issued a 'charge sheet' against the Mahayuti government, putting a spotlight on the exodus of industries and the 'collapse' of law and order in the state.

Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil spearheaded the campaign, highlighting critical issues such as economic decline, women's safety, and agricultural distress. The campaign also involves audio-visual outreach via media advertisements.

The opposition claims the BJP's alliances have weakened Maharashtra's industrial legacy, with projects moving to Gujarat. Allegations also include corruption and inadequate support for farmers and common people. According to the campaign, despite contributing significantly to GST, Maharashtra has not seen justice in the Union Budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

