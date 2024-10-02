NCP (SP) Launches Scathing Campaign Against Mahayuti Government in Maharashtra
Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, the NCP (SP) has released a 'charge sheet' against the Mahayuti government, focusing on issues like the shifting of industries, law and order, and economic decline. Led by Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil, the campaign highlights various grievances, including agricultural distress and the failure of the state to benefit from the Union Budget.
- Country:
- India
Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, the NCP (SP) has issued a 'charge sheet' against the Mahayuti government, putting a spotlight on the exodus of industries and the 'collapse' of law and order in the state.
Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil spearheaded the campaign, highlighting critical issues such as economic decline, women's safety, and agricultural distress. The campaign also involves audio-visual outreach via media advertisements.
The opposition claims the BJP's alliances have weakened Maharashtra's industrial legacy, with projects moving to Gujarat. Allegations also include corruption and inadequate support for farmers and common people. According to the campaign, despite contributing significantly to GST, Maharashtra has not seen justice in the Union Budget.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Unveils Ambitious Crypto Venture Amid Election Campaign
Trump Blames Biden and Harris for Alleged Attempt on His Life Amid Heated Campaign
Chhattisgarh CM Launches 'Swachhta hi Seva' Campaign on Vishwakarma Jayanti
LIC Reduces Stake in DCM Shriram Industries to 4.66%
Trump Maintains Campaign Momentum Amid Security Concerns