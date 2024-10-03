Melania Trump's Memoir Sparks Abortion Debate Ahead of Election

Melania Trump's soon-to-be-released memoir reveals her firm belief in a woman's right to an abortion, according to The Guardian. This stance contrasts sharply with her husband, Donald Trump's, support for states having the authority to restrict the procedure.

The memoir, titled "Melania," is scheduled for release on October 8, just weeks before the November 5 election, where her husband faces Democrat Kamala Harris. It challenges the notion of restricting a woman's ability to decide on her own body.

This revelation surfaces as abortion rights take center stage in the presidential election. Donald Trump, who credits himself for the 2022 Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, believes the states should decide on abortion laws, while exceptions should be made in cases of rape, incest, or when the mother's life is at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)