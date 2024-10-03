Left Menu

Melania Trump's Memoir Sparks Abortion Debate Ahead of Election

Melania Trump, in her upcoming memoir, reveals her belief in a woman's right to choose abortion, contrasting with her husband Donald Trump's stance supporting state-imposed restrictions. Set to release before the 2023 election, the memoir could influence the ongoing discussion on abortion rights amidst the presidential race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 06:13 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 06:13 IST
Melania Trump's Memoir Sparks Abortion Debate Ahead of Election
Memoir

Melania Trump's soon-to-be-released memoir reveals her firm belief in a woman's right to an abortion, according to The Guardian. This stance contrasts sharply with her husband, Donald Trump's, support for states having the authority to restrict the procedure.

The memoir, titled "Melania," is scheduled for release on October 8, just weeks before the November 5 election, where her husband faces Democrat Kamala Harris. It challenges the notion of restricting a woman's ability to decide on her own body.

This revelation surfaces as abortion rights take center stage in the presidential election. Donald Trump, who credits himself for the 2022 Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, believes the states should decide on abortion laws, while exceptions should be made in cases of rape, incest, or when the mother's life is at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024