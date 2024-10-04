Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made a stern threat to deploy nuclear weapons against South Korea should provocations arise, according to official reports from North Korean state media on Friday. This comes on the heels of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol warning that such nuclear actions would lead to the collapse of Kim's regime.

The exchanges between the two rival nations are part of a continuing pattern, but the backdrop of recent North Korean missile tests and nuclear facility disclosures adds to the tension. With North Korea's parliament potentially moving to formalize a division on the Korean Peninsula, observers note a shift toward institutionalized hostility.

The rising animosity is marked by blocked lines of communication since 2019 and intensified military postures. North Korea's constitutional amendments aim to solidify its stance against South Korea, disregarding former notions of peaceful unification.

(With inputs from agencies.)