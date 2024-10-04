Nuclear Tensions Escalate: Kim Jong Un's Latest Threats

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has issued a dramatic ultimatum, threatening nuclear retaliation towards South Korea if provoked, according to state media on Friday. This warning follows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's address, suggesting the fall of the Kim regime if nuclear arms were employed.

The ongoing exchange of hostile rhetoric is magnified by North Korea's recent revelation of a nuclear facility and continued missile testing. Analysts suggest that North Korea's assembly next week may move to constitutionally support a hostile 'two-state' system, thereby thwarting any hopes of reconciliation with South Korea and entrenching new national borders.

During a visit to North Korea's special operation forces unit, Kim accused South Korea of threatening North Korea's sovereignty, vowing to deploy the full range of offensive forces including nuclear weapons. Tensions, already high, are further inflamed by the actions of both the Korean states and broader geopolitical dynamics.

