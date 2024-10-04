Left Menu

Trans Trailblazers: Rising Political Tide Amidst Peril in Brazil

Amidst rising violence and intimidation, nearly 1,000 transgender politicians are running in Brazil's 2023 elections, marking a significant increase in candidacies. Despite threats and attempts on their lives, these candidates, led by figures like Benny Briolly, remain steadfast, signifying hope and progress for the trans community.

In an unprecedented wave of political engagement, nearly 1,000 transgender politicians are vying for office in Brazil's 2023 elections. This marks a dramatic increase from previous years, indicating a significant shift in the country's political landscape.

Leading the charge is Benny Briolly, a city councilwoman, who continues her campaign despite receiving over 700 death threats. Such threats echo the disturbing reality of transphobia in Brazil, which remains rampant despite recent political changes.

Nonetheless, these candidates persevere, embodying hope and resilience. Their participation not only challenges the status quo but also inspires a new generation to fight for equality and representation.

