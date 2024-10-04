Left Menu

Judicial Ruling Blocks Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

A U.S. judge has temporarily blocked President Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt following a lawsuit by six Republican state attorneys general. The ruling stalls Biden's initiative to relieve debt for millions of Americans amidst accusations of executive overreach and demands for congressional legislative action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:17 IST
A recent judicial verdict has temporarily halted the Biden administration's much-debated student loan forgiveness plan. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp issued a preliminary injunction, siding with six Republican state attorneys general who opposed the plan.

Judge Schelp, appointed by former President Donald Trump, argued that permitting the debt forgiveness initiative could bypass essential judicial review, restricting scrutiny from higher courts. This ruling follows the transfer of the case from Georgia to Missouri, initiated due to a previous temporary block that expired.

Missouri's Attorney General Andrew Bailey hailed the ruling as a victory, claiming it prevents unnecessary financial burdens on Americans. Meanwhile, the Education Department has expressed disappointment, accusing Republican officials of hindering financial relief efforts for millions. The department promises ongoing court battles to rectify what it terms a 'broken student loan system.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

