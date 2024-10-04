Left Menu

U.S. Ports Strike Resolution: Economy Back on Track

U.S. East and Gulf Coast ports reopened after a strike ended with a significant wage deal for dockworkers. While the end of the strike alleviated economic risks, it caused brief disruptions in supply chains and affected global shipping stocks. The resolution has political implications ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:20 IST
U.S. Ports Strike Resolution: Economy Back on Track
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

After a significant disruption to the U.S. East and Gulf Coast ports, operations resumed on Friday. Dockworkers and port operators reached a wage agreement, concluding the largest work stoppage in decades. However, easing the cargo backlog could take weeks, noted shipping platform Xeneta.

The International Longshoremen's Association and United States Maritime Alliance settled on a 62% wage increase over six years. The pay rise raises average workers' earnings to around $63 an hour, up from $39. The strike, involving 45,000 workers, had halted operations at 36 ports, causing an estimated economic loss of $5 billion per day.

Retailers like Walmart and IKEA, reliant on these ports, faced inventory challenges as the strike threatened supply chains. Shipping stocks dropped globally after the agreement's announcement, impacting companies like A.P. Moeller-Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd. Politically, the disruption posed headaches for President Biden ahead of the electoral showdown between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024