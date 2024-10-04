Unconstitutional MLA Nominations Raise Democratic Concerns in J&K

Left Menu

The National Conference protests the lieutenant governor's nomination of five MLAs to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, declaring it unconstitutional and undemocratic. The party emphasizes that such authority resides with an elected government. It accuses the BJP of unethical tactics, criticizing their strategies to bypass electoral mandates.

The National Conference has strongly criticized the recent nomination of five MLAs to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly by the lieutenant governor, branding the move as 'unconstitutional and undemocratic.'

Party representatives claim that the authority to nominate MLAs rests solely with an elected government and should not be assumed by a lieutenant governor in the absence of such a body.

The National Conference accuses the BJP of employing underhanded techniques, including attempts to manipulate independent representatives and subvert the democratic process following their defeat in assembly polls.

