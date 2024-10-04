Unconstitutional MLA Nominations Raise Democratic Concerns in J&K
The National Conference protests the lieutenant governor's nomination of five MLAs to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, declaring it unconstitutional and undemocratic. The party emphasizes that such authority resides with an elected government. It accuses the BJP of unethical tactics, criticizing their strategies to bypass electoral mandates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:15 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Conference has strongly criticized the recent nomination of five MLAs to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly by the lieutenant governor, branding the move as 'unconstitutional and undemocratic.'
Party representatives claim that the authority to nominate MLAs rests solely with an elected government and should not be assumed by a lieutenant governor in the absence of such a body.
The National Conference accuses the BJP of employing underhanded techniques, including attempts to manipulate independent representatives and subvert the democratic process following their defeat in assembly polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Criticizes National Conference for Article 370 in J&K
Bombay HC's 3rd judge strikes down as unconstitutional amended IT Rules proposing action against fake content about government.
Bombay High Court Strikes Down Amended IT Rules Citing Unconstitutionality
National Conference of Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Kicks Off in Haryana
National Conference Allies with Congress to Avoid Hung Assembly in J&K