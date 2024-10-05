Left Menu

Haryana Votes: Horses, Olympians, and Wedding Delays Highlight Polling Day

Haryana's assembly elections saw unique voter enthusiasm. MP Naveen Jindal rode a horse to vote, a differently-abled woman was first at her booth, and a groom voted before his wedding. Olympians like Manu Bhaker encouraged young voter turnout, and politicians offered prayers before voting.

In a display of democratic fervor, Haryana's assembly elections witnessed various intriguing scenes, including a parliamentarian riding a horse to cast his vote. Enthusiasm was palpable among voters across all 90 seats as they participated in electing a new government.

Haryana MP Naveen Jindal arrived at a Kurukshetra polling station on horseback, citing cultural auspiciousness. Meanwhile, Kamalesh, a 60-year-old differently-abled woman, led the charge at her booth by being the first to vote, encouraging younger voters to follow suit.

Olympians like Manu Bhaker, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia demonstrated civic duty by voting and urging others to do the same. Reflecting the day's spirit, groom Sunil Kumar made headlines by voting in his wedding attire, emphasizing the importance of participating in the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

