Political Tensions Escalate: KP Chief Minister's Alleged Arrest Sparks Uproar

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) alleged on Saturday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was arrested upon arriving in Islamabad to partake in a protest organized by PTI. However, there is yet to be any official validation of Gandapur's arrest.

Muhammad Ali Saif, an advisor on information to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, maintained that Gandapur's arrest wasn't formal, noting he was on bail granted by the Peshawar High Court. Nevertheless, the area around the KP House was heavily patrolled by local and paramilitary forces.

Multiple PTI officials, through various channels including WhatsApp, asserted Gandapur's arrest was orchestrated deceitfully, claiming he was lured under the guise of dialogues with the government. The action has incited charges of power overreach and escalated concerns over legal governance in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)