Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: A Political Dispute Ends in Fatal Shooting

A fatal shooting occurred in a village, where Shankar Jalap, the husband of elected Sarpanch Poonam Rani, was killed over a dispute about a drain construction. The suspect, Manoj Kumar, block president of AAP, fled after the incident. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abohar | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:21 IST
Tragedy Strikes: A Political Dispute Ends in Fatal Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, the husband of a female village leader was fatally shot during a dispute over public infrastructure. The incident took place in a village on Thursday, according to local officials.

The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Shankar Jalap, was married to Poonam Rani, a Sarpanch elected with backing from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) last year. Allegedly, the shooter is Manoj Kumar, the block president of AAP, who remains at large after the incident.

The confrontation occurred when Shankar, accompanied by members of the Panchayat, visited a planned construction site for a drainage system. Kumar opposed the project as it was to be constructed near his residence. An argument escalated, resulting in Kumar allegedly retrieving his pistol and fatally shooting Shankar. Local authorities, including Senior Superintendent of Police Varinder Singh Brar, are currently handling the investigation and have sent the body for post mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025