Tragedy Strikes: A Political Dispute Ends in Fatal Shooting

In a shocking turn of events, the husband of a female village leader was fatally shot during a dispute over public infrastructure. The incident took place in a village on Thursday, according to local officials.

The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Shankar Jalap, was married to Poonam Rani, a Sarpanch elected with backing from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) last year. Allegedly, the shooter is Manoj Kumar, the block president of AAP, who remains at large after the incident.

The confrontation occurred when Shankar, accompanied by members of the Panchayat, visited a planned construction site for a drainage system. Kumar opposed the project as it was to be constructed near his residence. An argument escalated, resulting in Kumar allegedly retrieving his pistol and fatally shooting Shankar. Local authorities, including Senior Superintendent of Police Varinder Singh Brar, are currently handling the investigation and have sent the body for post mortem.

