Hooda Confident of Congress' Return in Haryana Polls

The former chief minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, confidently declared that his party is positioned to form the government with a comfortable majority. Hooda made this statement after exit polls suggested a Congress win in Haryana. The decision on the chief ministerial candidate will be determined by the party's high command in consultation with Congress MLAs, he noted.

At his residence in Rohtak, the 77-year-old leader reiterated his belief that the people have chosen the Congress to lead. He commented on the current administration, labeling it as 'non-performing' and criticized its handling of corruption and unemployment issues, arguing these had worsened under the current BJP government.

Hooda emphasized that the election centers around the accomplishments of past Congress governments against what he termed as BJP's failures. He highlighted the state's decline in areas such as per capita income and law and order, contrasting this with the achievements during Congress's previous terms in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)