Kerala's Political Storm: PR Agency Fiasco Sparks Controversy

A political storm has erupted in Kerala over an interview with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was wrongly quoted in a media house's publication. The opposition Congress accuses Vijayan of being the conduit for the Sangh Parivar's agenda in the state.

The controversy centers around claims about gold smuggling and hawala money financing anti-state activities, allegations refuted by both Vijayan and his office. The media outlet responsible has since apologized, claiming the content was provided by a PR agency they believed represented the CM.

Despite the apology, the opposition Congress demands accountability from the media house and alleged PR agency. The ruling LDF argues that legal action is unnecessary following the apology, with party leader T P Ramakrishnan asserting that a respectful media approach should prevail.

(With inputs from agencies.)