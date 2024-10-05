Left Menu

Hooda Predicts Landslide Victory for Congress in Haryana

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda confidently predicts a Congress victory in the state assembly elections. He emphasizes that the party will choose the Chief Minister based on legislators' opinions, dismissing BJP's claims of retaining power and criticizing their track record on corruption and unemployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-10-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 23:05 IST
Bhupinder Singh Hooda
  • Country:
  • India

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the former Chief Minister of Haryana, has expressed confidence that the Congress party will secure a comfortable majority in the recent state assembly elections.

As the voting concluded Saturday, Hooda reiterated that the party high command would determine the Chief Minister based on the opinions of elected legislators. He dismissed BJP's optimism about holding power, emphasizing that a change is inevitable.

Hooda criticized the incumbent BJP government, labeling them as non-performing and accusing them of exacerbating corruption and unemployment. He underlined that the election was a contest between past Congress successes and BJP's perceived failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

