From Gaza to Lebanon: Refugees Reliving a Historical Nightmare
Amid the escalating Israeli-Lebanese conflict, Palestinian refugees in Lebanon find themselves reliving past horrors. Thousands have fled camps due to heavy bombings, echoing the displacement many faced in 1948. Shelters are overcrowded, and fear of further attacks looms large as the conflict continues to intensify.
The conflict in Gaza is deeply personal for many Palestinian refugees residing in Lebanon. These individuals, whose ancestors fled in 1948, have experienced a new wave of terror as recent bombings have driven them from camps that once felt safe.
Israel's escalating offensive in Lebanon has caused tens of thousands to flee, likening the situation to the destruction and displacement they've witnessed in Gaza. Civilians are now facing the brutal realities they once saw only through media images.
The humanitarian response is pressed as shelters overflow, while fears linger about potential targeting of refugee centers, similar to what's occurred in Gaza. Anxiety prevails among those displaced, unsure if they can return to their homes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
