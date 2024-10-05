Left Menu

From Gaza to Lebanon: Refugees Reliving a Historical Nightmare

Amid the escalating Israeli-Lebanese conflict, Palestinian refugees in Lebanon find themselves reliving past horrors. Thousands have fled camps due to heavy bombings, echoing the displacement many faced in 1948. Shelters are overcrowded, and fear of further attacks looms large as the conflict continues to intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sebline | Updated: 05-10-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 23:20 IST
From Gaza to Lebanon: Refugees Reliving a Historical Nightmare

The conflict in Gaza is deeply personal for many Palestinian refugees residing in Lebanon. These individuals, whose ancestors fled in 1948, have experienced a new wave of terror as recent bombings have driven them from camps that once felt safe.

Israel's escalating offensive in Lebanon has caused tens of thousands to flee, likening the situation to the destruction and displacement they've witnessed in Gaza. Civilians are now facing the brutal realities they once saw only through media images.

The humanitarian response is pressed as shelters overflow, while fears linger about potential targeting of refugee centers, similar to what's occurred in Gaza. Anxiety prevails among those displaced, unsure if they can return to their homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024