Beirut Bombarded: A Tale of Conflict and Chaos

Late Saturday, powerful explosions shook Beirut's southern suburbs as Israel intensified its offensive in Lebanon, including a strike on a Palestinian refugee camp in the north. The targeted assault, aimed at Hezbollah and Hamas fighters, marks an escalation that has driven thousands from their homes.

Reports of strong explosions near midnight followed Israel's evacuation warnings in Beirut's Haret Hreik and Choueifat neighborhoods. The attacks coincide with the rising tension over the anniversary of the Gaza war, prompting international protests and solidarity rallies.

Israel has targeted and killed several top Hamas and Hezbollah leaders since the conflict began. The violence has seen 1,400 Lebanese fatalities and the displacement of 1.2 million people. Meanwhile, Hezbollah's support for the Palestinians has resulted in daily exchanges of rocket fire with Israeli forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)