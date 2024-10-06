Left Menu

Beirut Bombarded: A Tale of Conflict and Chaos

Explosions illuminated Beirut's southern suburbs as Israel widened its assault in Lebanon, targeting Palestinian camps and killing senior Hamas officials. The conflict has displaced over a million people, with Hezbollah and Israel exchanging fire. Iran seeks a cease-fire as international tension rises with escalating violence across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Masnaabordercrossing | Updated: 06-10-2024 03:53 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 03:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Late Saturday, powerful explosions shook Beirut's southern suburbs as Israel intensified its offensive in Lebanon, including a strike on a Palestinian refugee camp in the north. The targeted assault, aimed at Hezbollah and Hamas fighters, marks an escalation that has driven thousands from their homes.

Reports of strong explosions near midnight followed Israel's evacuation warnings in Beirut's Haret Hreik and Choueifat neighborhoods. The attacks coincide with the rising tension over the anniversary of the Gaza war, prompting international protests and solidarity rallies.

Israel has targeted and killed several top Hamas and Hezbollah leaders since the conflict began. The violence has seen 1,400 Lebanese fatalities and the displacement of 1.2 million people. Meanwhile, Hezbollah's support for the Palestinians has resulted in daily exchanges of rocket fire with Israeli forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

