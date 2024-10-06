Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: China and North Korea's Diplomatic Vow

On the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to enhance cooperation. While China is North Korea's main trading partner, recent ties with Russia have complicated their relationship. Both nations emphasize the importance of communication and strategic cooperation.

Strengthening Ties: China and North Korea's Diplomatic Vow
China and North Korea have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation on the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. President Xi Jinping of China, in a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, emphasized the significance of the China-DPRK partnership and the ongoing development through multiple engagements.

Despite China's historical support for North Korea, especially during the Korean War, recent developments have seen North Korea strengthening ties with Russia. This has presented new challenges in the China-North Korea relationship as both nations navigate geopolitical dynamics.

In a parallel development, Kim Jong Un oversaw military exercises in North Korea while reiterating his willingness to use all defensive capabilities, including nuclear weapons, if necessary, to protect national sovereignty.

