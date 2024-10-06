Tense Standoff in Islamabad: PTI Protests Escalate Amid Leadership Crisis
Protests in Islamabad, led by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), persist after the disappearance of leader Ali Amin Gandapur. With Khan imprisoned, the PTI demands his release and judicial independence, while vowing to continue demonstrating until further notice. Arrests, including Afghan nationals, heightened tensions.
The situation in Islamabad remains volatile as protests led by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) show no signs of abating. For the past two days, supporters have filled the city's streets, defying a governmental clampdown.
The unrest was sparked by the disappearance of protest leader Ali Amin Gandapur. In his absence, the PTI has vowed to persist, designating leaders like Azam Swati to take charge if necessary.
As Khan remains behind bars, demands for his release, judicial independence, and responses to economic grievances have taken center stage. Authorities have responded with arrests and restrictions, escalating tensions in the capital.
