Kovind Advocates for 'One Nation, One Election' Revival

Former President Ram Nath Kovind emphasized the historical precedent and vision behind the 'One Nation, One Election' policy, highlighting simultaneous elections as a foundational pillar during India's early republic years. Despite objections from some political parties, significant support bolsters recent governmental efforts to re-establish concurrent electoral cycles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 12:20 IST
Former President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo/X@ramnathkovind). Image Credit: ANI
Former President Ram Nath Kovind has reiterated the constitutional vision of simultaneous elections in India, citing it as a foundational practice during the republic's formative years. Speaking at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture, Kovind noted that synced Lok Sabha and state assembly elections defined the country's initial electoral decades.

Kovind, heading the 'One Nation, One Election' committee, pointed out the irony in criticisms labeling simultaneous elections as undemocratic, given their historical roots. He recalled how alignment between national and state elections was lost in 1968 when several assemblies were prematurely dissolved, interrupting the electoral cycle.

Despite some dissent, Kovind revealed substantial political backing for the initiative, with 32 out of 47 parties consulted expressing support. The current administration has moved forward with the proposal, aiming to standardize election timelines across levels of governance, as encapsulated in the recent policy approval by the Union Cabinet.

