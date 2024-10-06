Kovind Advocates for 'One Nation, One Election' Revival

Former President Ram Nath Kovind has reiterated the constitutional vision of simultaneous elections in India, citing it as a foundational practice during the republic's formative years. Speaking at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture, Kovind noted that synced Lok Sabha and state assembly elections defined the country's initial electoral decades.

Kovind, heading the 'One Nation, One Election' committee, pointed out the irony in criticisms labeling simultaneous elections as undemocratic, given their historical roots. He recalled how alignment between national and state elections was lost in 1968 when several assemblies were prematurely dissolved, interrupting the electoral cycle.

Despite some dissent, Kovind revealed substantial political backing for the initiative, with 32 out of 47 parties consulted expressing support. The current administration has moved forward with the proposal, aiming to standardize election timelines across levels of governance, as encapsulated in the recent policy approval by the Union Cabinet.

