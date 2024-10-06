Congress Triumph in Haryana: A Setback for Modi?

On Sunday, RJD president Lalu Prasad expressed that the anticipated victory of Congress in the Haryana assembly elections is a significant setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This assertion came as exit polls suggested Congress is set to remove the BJP from power in Haryana.

Prior to catching a flight to Delhi, where Prasad is expected to face court for an alleged land-for-jobs scam, he emphasized to journalists that this outcome symbolizes Narendra Modi's defeat. His family, implicated in the case, is likely to accompany him to court.

His daughter, Misa Bharti, a Lok Sabha MP, echoed similar sentiments by celebrating Congress's projected success as a win for the INDIA bloc and promised a government for the people in Haryana. Exit polls predict Congress could secure a substantial majority in the upcoming vote count on Tuesday.

