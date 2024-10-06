Left Menu

Congress Triumph in Haryana: A Setback for Modi?

RJD president Lalu Prasad interprets the predicted Congress victory in Haryana as a defeat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Exit polls anticipate Congress gaining power from the BJP in Haryana. Prasad, expected in Delhi court regarding a scam, was accompanied by his daughter Misa Bharti during public statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-10-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 18:25 IST
Congress Triumph in Haryana: A Setback for Modi?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, RJD president Lalu Prasad expressed that the anticipated victory of Congress in the Haryana assembly elections is a significant setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This assertion came as exit polls suggested Congress is set to remove the BJP from power in Haryana.

Prior to catching a flight to Delhi, where Prasad is expected to face court for an alleged land-for-jobs scam, he emphasized to journalists that this outcome symbolizes Narendra Modi's defeat. His family, implicated in the case, is likely to accompany him to court.

His daughter, Misa Bharti, a Lok Sabha MP, echoed similar sentiments by celebrating Congress's projected success as a win for the INDIA bloc and promised a government for the people in Haryana. Exit polls predict Congress could secure a substantial majority in the upcoming vote count on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024