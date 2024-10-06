Congress Triumph in Haryana: A Setback for Modi?
RJD president Lalu Prasad interprets the predicted Congress victory in Haryana as a defeat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Exit polls anticipate Congress gaining power from the BJP in Haryana. Prasad, expected in Delhi court regarding a scam, was accompanied by his daughter Misa Bharti during public statements.
On Sunday, RJD president Lalu Prasad expressed that the anticipated victory of Congress in the Haryana assembly elections is a significant setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This assertion came as exit polls suggested Congress is set to remove the BJP from power in Haryana.
Prior to catching a flight to Delhi, where Prasad is expected to face court for an alleged land-for-jobs scam, he emphasized to journalists that this outcome symbolizes Narendra Modi's defeat. His family, implicated in the case, is likely to accompany him to court.
His daughter, Misa Bharti, a Lok Sabha MP, echoed similar sentiments by celebrating Congress's projected success as a win for the INDIA bloc and promised a government for the people in Haryana. Exit polls predict Congress could secure a substantial majority in the upcoming vote count on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
