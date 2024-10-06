High-Stakes Showdown: Brazil's Local Elections

Brazilians headed to the polls on Sunday to cast their votes in the first round of local elections, selecting mayors, deputy mayors, and council members in 5,569 municipalities nationwide.

In Sao Paulo, the mayoral race is fiercely contested among three candidates: incumbent Ricardo Nunes, left-wing candidate Guilherme Boulos, and far-right figure Pablo Marçal. The campaign has been turbulent, marked by violence and allegations swirling around Marçal.

Meanwhile, in Rio de Janeiro, sitting mayor Eduardo Paes struggles to secure an outright win against Alexandre Ramagem, causing uncertainty about the need for a runoff. The elections have drawn participation from over 155 million citizens, showcasing Brazil's vibrant democratic engagement.

