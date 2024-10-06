Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah's Future in the Balance

Political tensions in Karnataka are escalating as BJP leader B Y Vijayendra hints at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's possible resignation after Dasara, citing ongoing allegations against him in the MUDA site allotment case. Vijayendra believes serious discussions are underway among Congress high command regarding Siddaramaiah's future.

Amidst these claims, JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy forecasts early assembly elections, criticizing the Congress government for its purported misdeeds. He asserts that the state's political instability might prompt polls ahead of their scheduled time, painting a grim picture for Congress.

The case involves alleged irregularities concerning land allotments linked to Siddaramaiah's family, drawing scrutiny from both the Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate. As political dynamics shift, the state's leadership is under intense examination, with opposition parties poised to capitalize on the turmoil.

