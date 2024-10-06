Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah's Future in the Balance

Karnataka's political scene is rife with speculation as BJP President B Y Vijayendra claims Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may resign post-Dasara, amid allegations in the MUDA site allotment case. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy predicts early assembly polls due to Congress government's alleged misconduct, signaling potential shifts in state leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:08 IST
Political tensions in Karnataka are escalating as BJP leader B Y Vijayendra hints at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's possible resignation after Dasara, citing ongoing allegations against him in the MUDA site allotment case. Vijayendra believes serious discussions are underway among Congress high command regarding Siddaramaiah's future.

Amidst these claims, JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy forecasts early assembly elections, criticizing the Congress government for its purported misdeeds. He asserts that the state's political instability might prompt polls ahead of their scheduled time, painting a grim picture for Congress.

The case involves alleged irregularities concerning land allotments linked to Siddaramaiah's family, drawing scrutiny from both the Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate. As political dynamics shift, the state's leadership is under intense examination, with opposition parties poised to capitalize on the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

