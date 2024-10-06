Criticism of BJP's 'Panch Pran' as an Election Tactic in Jharkhand

Ajoy Kumar, a member of the AICC executive committee, has strongly criticized the BJP's 'Panch Pran,' which outlines five key points in its manifesto for the Jharkhand Assembly polls. He labeled it an 'election jumla' aimed at deceiving the electorate once again.

Kumar highlighted Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Mainya Samman Yojana, aimed at economically empowering women by granting Rs 1,000 monthly. In contrast, the BJP promises Rs 2,100 to woo voters. Kumar pointed out the party's opposition to ongoing schemes and their failure to fulfill similar promises in other states.

He questioned the BJP's focus on political gains over solving critical issues such as unemployment and inflation. Citing the BJP's 'jumlebazi' as ineffective, Kumar referred to decreasing support for the party, evidenced by recent election results in Haryana, predicting a similar outcome in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)