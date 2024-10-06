Criticism of BJP's 'Panch Pran' as an Election Tactic in Jharkhand

Left Menu

AICC executive member Ajoy Kumar criticized the BJP's 'Panch Pran' manifesto for Jharkhand polls, accusing it of being deceptive. He pointed out the BJP's unfulfilled promises like LPG subsidies and highlighted their attempts to attract voters with financial incentives. Kumar claims the public is seeing through these tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:24 IST
Ajoy Kumar, a member of the AICC executive committee, has strongly criticized the BJP's 'Panch Pran,' which outlines five key points in its manifesto for the Jharkhand Assembly polls. He labeled it an 'election jumla' aimed at deceiving the electorate once again.

Kumar highlighted Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Mainya Samman Yojana, aimed at economically empowering women by granting Rs 1,000 monthly. In contrast, the BJP promises Rs 2,100 to woo voters. Kumar pointed out the party's opposition to ongoing schemes and their failure to fulfill similar promises in other states.

He questioned the BJP's focus on political gains over solving critical issues such as unemployment and inflation. Citing the BJP's 'jumlebazi' as ineffective, Kumar referred to decreasing support for the party, evidenced by recent election results in Haryana, predicting a similar outcome in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

