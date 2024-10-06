Left Menu

Congress Predicts Triumph, Skeptical Over Exit Polls

Despite exit polls suggesting a Congress resurgence in Haryana and an edge for its alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, party leaders remain skeptical. Party MP Shashi Tharoor downplayed the polls, while other leaders confidently forecast victory, highlighting a shift in northern states' political climate towards Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 22:24 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In light of recent exit polls predicting a potential revival for Congress in Haryana, and an advantage in its alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, party MP Shashi Tharoor expressed cautious skepticism on Sunday, remarking that exit polls are not to be taken too seriously. Tharoor noted, "This time the news is good. We are getting information that we will win. Everything will be clear on October 8."

In contrast to Tharoor's cautious outlook, several Congress leaders have confidently asserted a forthcoming victory for both the party and its alliance. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal declared that citizens in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana have dismissed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ideology, positioning Congress and its allies for a win in both states.

Venugopal further emphasized the changing political landscape in northern India, claiming it now favors Congress. He stated, "It is very certain that Congress is alone going to form the government in Haryana, and in Jammu and Kashmir, the alliance of NC and Congress will form the government... Congress will sweep Haryana."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Harish Rawat highlighted that voters in Jammu and Kashmir have chosen the National Conference-Congress alliance for peace and development. He also suggested that in Haryana, voters are poised to retaliate against perceived neglect by the BJP over the last decade by supporting Congress.

Conversely, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed his confidence in the BJP forming the government independently, asserting, "We have all the arrangements... I am confident that BJP will alone form the government."

Exit polls have indicated a sweeping victory for Congress in Haryana, with predictions of winning over 50 of the 90 assembly seats. Meanwhile, Axis My India suggests a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, with the NC-Congress alliance narrowly ahead and the BJP close behind.

The potential outcome remains uncertain with Axis My India's projection of 35-45 seats for the alliance and 24-34 for the BJP, as the majority threshold stands at 46. As Haryana concluded voting with a 65.65% turnout on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir's voting wrapped up in three phases, and election results are eagerly awaited on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

