Congress Holds Crucial Meeting Amidst Hung Assembly Predictions in J&K

In response to exit polls forecasting a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress candidates from the region gathered for a significant meeting in Jammu. The meeting, chaired by Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra, focused on sharing election experiences and confronting challenges encountered during the polls.

Karra expressed concerns over alleged election irregularities, including the transportation of liquor and money. He criticized the lack of administrative support in addressing these issues, questioning the constitutional powers held by the Union Territory's Lieutenant Governor in relation to candidate nominations.

Amid escalating tensions with the BJP, Karra stated that Congress is willing to collaborate with parties committed to unseating the BJP from power. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal reinforced the sentiment, emphasizing the electorate's rejection of BJP's ideology in both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. As election results loom, Congress aims to leverage alliances to secure governance.

