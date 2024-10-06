JJP Leader Claims BJP Faces Uphill Battle in Haryana Elections

In a recent statement, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) General Secretary Digvijay Chautala expressed strong criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) governance in Haryana. Chautala specifically pointed out that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inherited significant challenges from the previous Congress administration, likening the situation to receiving a 'dead snake' from the BJP. This metaphor underscores his belief that Saini was unable to mitigate the inherited problems, potentially leading to the BJP's electoral downfall in Haryana.

Chautala further questioned the accuracy of exit polls, which he argues overestimate the BJP's potential seat share in the assembly. While skeptical of their claims, he acknowledged the need for a cautious approach to predicting election outcomes. He noted that there is a possibility that Congress might need to form alliances with JJP or other parties to secure governance.

The predictions from various polls, including Republic TV-Matrize, People Pulse, and Dhruv Research, show a favorable outcome for Congress, projecting them to win more seats than the BJP in the 90-seat assembly. The surveys suggest Congress could secure between 44 to 64 seats, while the BJP is estimated to win fewer, indicating an uphill battle for the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)