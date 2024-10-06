Left Menu

JJP Leader Claims BJP Faces Uphill Battle in Haryana Elections

JJP's Digvijay Chautala criticizes BJP's management in Haryana, attributing potential electoral defeat to prior opposition damage. He challenges exit polls predicting BJP's seats, suggesting possible necessity for a Congress coalition. Various polls forecast Congress leading over BJP in upcoming Haryana polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 23:45 IST
Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) General secretary and candidate from Dabwali assembly constituency Digvijay Chautala. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) General Secretary Digvijay Chautala expressed strong criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) governance in Haryana. Chautala specifically pointed out that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inherited significant challenges from the previous Congress administration, likening the situation to receiving a 'dead snake' from the BJP. This metaphor underscores his belief that Saini was unable to mitigate the inherited problems, potentially leading to the BJP's electoral downfall in Haryana.

Chautala further questioned the accuracy of exit polls, which he argues overestimate the BJP's potential seat share in the assembly. While skeptical of their claims, he acknowledged the need for a cautious approach to predicting election outcomes. He noted that there is a possibility that Congress might need to form alliances with JJP or other parties to secure governance.

The predictions from various polls, including Republic TV-Matrize, People Pulse, and Dhruv Research, show a favorable outcome for Congress, projecting them to win more seats than the BJP in the 90-seat assembly. The surveys suggest Congress could secure between 44 to 64 seats, while the BJP is estimated to win fewer, indicating an uphill battle for the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

