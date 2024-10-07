Overwhelming Victory for Kais Saied in Tunisian Election

In a stunning show of support, President Kais Saied has reportedly secured 89.2% of the vote in Tunisia's presidential election, based on an exit poll conducted by Sigma.

This impressive margin suggests there will be no requirement for a runoff election, signifying robust public backing for Saied.

The electoral commission is set to provide the official results on Monday evening, as the nation waits for confirmation of these preliminary findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)