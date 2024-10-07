Low Turnout Marks Tunisia's Presidential Election Amidst Political Unrest

Voter apathy has gripped Tunisia's presidential election, with fewer than 30% of eligible voters participating. This is the nation's third presidential ballot since it emerged from a dictatorship during the Arab Spring. The election featured President Kais Saied against imprisoned businessman Ayachi Zammel and Zouhair Maghzaoui, a former Saied supporter.

Tunis stirred little on election day, reflecting the impact of a campaign marred by a series of arrests against Saied's key opponents. Despite these challenges, Saied, a former law professor who rose to power on a wave of dissatisfaction with post-Arab Spring politics, is poised to secure another term with his major adversaries behind bars.

While the country's economic strains have defined Saied's first term, his use of emergency powers to dissolve parliament and rewrite the constitution in 2021 heightened his presidential authority. Although opposition leaders denounce this drift towards authoritarianism, calling for a boycott, some citizens, like taxi driver Khaled Lamsi, insist voting is a national duty to ensure a better future for Tunisia.

