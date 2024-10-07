Left Menu

Low Turnout Marks Tunisia's Presidential Election Amidst Political Unrest

Tunisia experienced voter apathy in its presidential election, with under 30% turnout. Amid arrests and a boycott, President Kais Saied is expected to win easily. Saied's first term saw increased presidential powers, while opposition labeled the election a sham, expressing concern over Tunisia's political future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 07-10-2024 01:47 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 01:47 IST
Low Turnout Marks Tunisia's Presidential Election Amidst Political Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Voter apathy has gripped Tunisia's presidential election, with fewer than 30% of eligible voters participating. This is the nation's third presidential ballot since it emerged from a dictatorship during the Arab Spring. The election featured President Kais Saied against imprisoned businessman Ayachi Zammel and Zouhair Maghzaoui, a former Saied supporter.

Tunis stirred little on election day, reflecting the impact of a campaign marred by a series of arrests against Saied's key opponents. Despite these challenges, Saied, a former law professor who rose to power on a wave of dissatisfaction with post-Arab Spring politics, is poised to secure another term with his major adversaries behind bars.

While the country's economic strains have defined Saied's first term, his use of emergency powers to dissolve parliament and rewrite the constitution in 2021 heightened his presidential authority. Although opposition leaders denounce this drift towards authoritarianism, calling for a boycott, some citizens, like taxi driver Khaled Lamsi, insist voting is a national duty to ensure a better future for Tunisia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024