Kerala Assembly Uproar: Tensions Soar as Verbal Clashes Erupt

A verbal duel between Kerala's Chief Minister and the Opposition Leader caused a protest in the Assembly, leading to its adjournment. The protest was sparked by alleged partisan actions regarding starred questions and expunged remarks. Opposition members accused the government of acting undemocratically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:26 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)
The Kerala Assembly descended into chaos on Monday as a heated verbal exchange between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan led to a protest that halted proceedings.

Members of the opposition UDF reportedly obstructed Speaker A N Shamseer, escalating tensions and prompting the Chief Minister to denounce their actions. Despite requests to resume order, the opposition's protest led the Speaker to adjourn the session for the day.

The unrest was fueled by controversy over the alteration of 49 starred questions to non-starred ones and the perceived selective expunging of remarks. The opposition accused the government of suppressing dissent, while Law Minister P Rajeeve criticized them for intentionally disrupting the session.

