Kerala Assembly Uproar: Tensions Soar as Verbal Clashes Erupt

The Kerala Assembly descended into chaos on Monday as a heated verbal exchange between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan led to a protest that halted proceedings.

Members of the opposition UDF reportedly obstructed Speaker A N Shamseer, escalating tensions and prompting the Chief Minister to denounce their actions. Despite requests to resume order, the opposition's protest led the Speaker to adjourn the session for the day.

The unrest was fueled by controversy over the alteration of 49 starred questions to non-starred ones and the perceived selective expunging of remarks. The opposition accused the government of suppressing dissent, while Law Minister P Rajeeve criticized them for intentionally disrupting the session.

