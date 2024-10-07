Left Menu

Chidambaram Predicts Congress Victory in Key Assembly Polls

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram predicts Congress' victory in Haryana assembly polls and success in Jammu and Kashmir with National Conference. Expresses confidence in the party's policies being accepted by the public. Offers condolences for fatalities at Chennai air show and urges state compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:31 IST
Chidambaram Predicts Congress Victory in Key Assembly Polls
Congress leader P Chidambaram. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram has voiced strong confidence in Congress securing victory in the forthcoming Haryana assembly polls and forming a government in Jammu and Kashmir in alliance with the National Conference. He emphasized the enduring acceptance of Congress's policies and approach among the populace.

Chidambaram remarked, 'While another ideology might seem victorious briefly, in the long run, it is Congress's policies that will resonate with the people.' He expressed hope that the electoral outcomes in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir would affirm his belief in Congress' strategy.

In light of the recent tragic incident at the Chennai IAF air show, where five persons died due to heat and medical conditions, Chidambaram extended his condolences. He called on the state government to provide compensation to the bereaved families. Meanwhile, exit polls have predicted Congress leading in Haryana and a strong showing for the National Conference-Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024