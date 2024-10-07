Chidambaram Predicts Congress Victory in Key Assembly Polls

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram has voiced strong confidence in Congress securing victory in the forthcoming Haryana assembly polls and forming a government in Jammu and Kashmir in alliance with the National Conference. He emphasized the enduring acceptance of Congress's policies and approach among the populace.

Chidambaram remarked, 'While another ideology might seem victorious briefly, in the long run, it is Congress's policies that will resonate with the people.' He expressed hope that the electoral outcomes in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir would affirm his belief in Congress' strategy.

In light of the recent tragic incident at the Chennai IAF air show, where five persons died due to heat and medical conditions, Chidambaram extended his condolences. He called on the state government to provide compensation to the bereaved families. Meanwhile, exit polls have predicted Congress leading in Haryana and a strong showing for the National Conference-Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)