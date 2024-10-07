Chidambaram Predicts Congress Victory in Key Assembly Polls
Former Union Minister P Chidambaram predicts Congress' victory in Haryana assembly polls and success in Jammu and Kashmir with National Conference. Expresses confidence in the party's policies being accepted by the public. Offers condolences for fatalities at Chennai air show and urges state compensation.
- Country:
- India
Former Union Minister P Chidambaram has voiced strong confidence in Congress securing victory in the forthcoming Haryana assembly polls and forming a government in Jammu and Kashmir in alliance with the National Conference. He emphasized the enduring acceptance of Congress's policies and approach among the populace.
Chidambaram remarked, 'While another ideology might seem victorious briefly, in the long run, it is Congress's policies that will resonate with the people.' He expressed hope that the electoral outcomes in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir would affirm his belief in Congress' strategy.
In light of the recent tragic incident at the Chennai IAF air show, where five persons died due to heat and medical conditions, Chidambaram extended his condolences. He called on the state government to provide compensation to the bereaved families. Meanwhile, exit polls have predicted Congress leading in Haryana and a strong showing for the National Conference-Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Naveen Patnaik Calls for In-Depth Study on Simultaneous Elections
Congress Appoints New Acting Working Presidents for Jammu and Kashmir Unit
Were challenged to fight polls at the time of Anna movement, proved elections can be won on honesty: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.
Upcoming Delhi Assembly polls are 'agni pariksha' for me. Don't vote for me if you think I am dishonest: Kejriwal at 'Janta ki Adalat'.
Former J&K Governor to Campaign for MVA in Maharashtra Elections