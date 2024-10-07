Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'Backdoor' Nominations in Jammu and Kashmir

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate accuses BJP of using 'backdoor entry' nominations to influence the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Regional parties and the Congress oppose the use of nomination powers by the Lieutenant Governor. Speculations arise over potential impacts on government formation.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has raised allegations against the BJP, accusing the party of preparing to manipulate the electoral outcome in Jammu and Kashmir through 'backdoor entry' nominations.

She criticized the move ahead of the vote count, highlighting the controversial power held by the region's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, to nominate five members to the assembly.

Amid ongoing political and legal debates, regional parties and the Congress oppose the nominations, fearing they may significantly alter government formation in the event of a hung assembly.

