Mexican Judiciary Faces Landmark Reforms Amid Electoral Law Revamp

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has proposed reforms to the nation's electoral and judicial systems. Approved by Congress, the judiciary reform mandates the election of judges by popular vote, aiming to diminish corruption. Upcoming changes include reducing Supreme Court judges and reshaping electoral processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 04:09 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 04:09 IST
Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has made significant strides in reshaping the country's judiciary and electoral landscape with two new proposals submitted to Congress. These reforms underline her administration's move towards reforming electoral laws and a comprehensive overhaul of the judiciary system.

The constitutional reform, passed in September, sets a precedent by mandating that all judges be chosen through popular vote within three years. This reform has been backed by the ruling Morena party as an essential measure for eliminating judicial corruption.

In a recent statement, Sheinbaum emphasized the constitutional approval of the judicial reform, signaling a forthcoming electoral process. The initiative aims to ensure transparency in the selection of judges and magistrates, with significant changes set for June 1, including the reduction of Supreme Court judges from 11 to nine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

