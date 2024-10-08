Critical Vote Counting: Haryana and J-K Assembly Elections Update

The counting of votes for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana began today at 8 am. The elections in the J-K assembly for 90 constituencies occurred over three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1. In Haryana, polling for the 90 assembly seats concluded on October 5.

On Tuesday, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini confidently declared that the BJP was poised to form the government for the third consecutive term. Saini praised the BJP's track record, stating, "BJP has worked honestly for the development of Haryana over the past ten years, unlike Congress that engaged in corruption."

In a clear jab at the opposition, Saini stated, "Congress seeks power, while BJP aims to serve." Amid ongoing vote counting, Saini also offered prayers at the Shri Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman Temple in anticipation of favorable results. The Haryana Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, confirmed the establishment of 93 counting centers across 22 districts.

Specific arrangements have been made, with two counting centers assigned each for Badshahpur, Gurugram, and Pataudi constituencies. To ensure accuracy and transparency in the process, 90 counting observers are in place alongside comprehensive guidelines reviewed with district election officers.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the atmosphere is tinged with anticipation. National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah expressed optimism for a successful outcome, amidst a 63.88 percent voter turnout across the Union Territory. Security at the counting centers has been heightened, with strict regulations imposed on entry and use of mobile phones.

Results can be accessed online via the Election Commission of India's official website and the Voter Helpline App. While exit polls suggest a victory for Congress in Haryana and a lead for the National Conference-Congress alliance in J-K, these results are expected to influence ongoing political dynamics ahead of upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)