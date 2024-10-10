Left Menu

Obama's Campaign Trail: Rallying for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania

Former President Barack Obama will rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Pittsburgh's college campus to engage young voters for the upcoming election. Obama joins Bill Clinton in mobilizing support for Harris across battleground states. Their efforts aim to secure crucial votes, especially among young citizens.

Former President Barack Obama is set to lend his oratory skills in support of Vice President Kamala Harris during a pivotal rally at a Pittsburgh college campus. Scheduled for Thursday night, the event aims to boost voter turnout among young people for the impending November 5th election.

As Democrats gear up for the consequential election, Obama has become an ardent supporter of Harris. Following President Joe Biden's withdrawal after a fraught debate with former President Trump, Obama has taken to the campaign trail to energize the Democratic base. The rally at the University of Pittsburgh marks the first of several appearances he plans to make in key battleground states.

Adding political firepower to the effort, Bill Clinton will campaign in Georgia and North Carolina. Both former presidents aim to highlight Harris and running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as leaders suited for the current national climate. The rallies come amid concerns around declining youth voter registration and aim to motivate this demographic toward the Democratic ticket.

