Political Storms Amid Natural Disasters: Trump and Harris Vie for Votes

Donald Trump on Thursday once again lambasted the federal response to the natural disasters devastating the Southeast, while leveraging this criticism to gain political support amid ongoing hurricanes.

The former president, speaking at the Detroit Economic Club, suggested inadequacies in aid after Hurricanes Milton and Helene, particularly targeting North Carolina, a state with a Republican governor.

Concurrent with these events, Vice President Kamala Harris focuses her campaign on increasing Hispanic support in key states, while former President Barack Obama steps in to bolster her efforts, signaling an intensifying race marked by strategic campaigning amidst natural and political turbulence.

