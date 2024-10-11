Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Engages with Global Leaders at East Asia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the Laotian capital for the East Asia Summit, engaged with international leaders, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. Discussions centered around enhancing cooperation across sectors such as infrastructure, connectivity, and defense.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a strategic visit to Laos, interacted briefly with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit. The meeting underscores the importance of India's engagement with global leaders in the region.

During the visit, Modi not only participated in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia summits but also held substantial discussions with influential figures like newly-appointed Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The dialogue focussed on bolstering bilateral ties through enhanced cooperation in infrastructure, connectivity, and defense.

Additionally, Modi's itinerary included an important meeting with New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, conveying India's intent to strengthen its global alliances and participate actively in international development efforts.

Latest News

