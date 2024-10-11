Prime Minister Modi Engages with Global Leaders at East Asia Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the Laotian capital for the East Asia Summit, engaged with international leaders, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. Discussions centered around enhancing cooperation across sectors such as infrastructure, connectivity, and defense.
- Country:
- Laos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a strategic visit to Laos, interacted briefly with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit. The meeting underscores the importance of India's engagement with global leaders in the region.
During the visit, Modi not only participated in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia summits but also held substantial discussions with influential figures like newly-appointed Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The dialogue focussed on bolstering bilateral ties through enhanced cooperation in infrastructure, connectivity, and defense.
Additionally, Modi's itinerary included an important meeting with New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, conveying India's intent to strengthen its global alliances and participate actively in international development efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NEWSMAKER-Shigeru Ishiba: political troublemaker set to take charge in Japan
Shigeru Ishiba Poised to Lead Japan Amid Shifting Political Landscape
Japan's ruling party picks former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba as leader. He will become prime minister next week, reports AP.
Shigeru Ishiba Triumphs in Dramatic LDP Leadership Race, Promises Economic Revitalization and Security Reforms
S Jaishankar Engages with Global Leaders at UNGA79, Discusses Key International Issues