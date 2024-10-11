Opposition Debates Rotational Leadership: A Feud Over Rahul Gandhi's Role

On Friday, the BJP suggested that if opposition bloc INDIA feels Rahul Gandhi is not fulfilling his role as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, they should consider a rotational position. However, this proposal was swiftly dismissed as baseless by RSP MP N K Premachandran.

The BJP's remarks followed questions on whether opposition parties are contemplating a rotational approach for the Leader of Opposition position. Despite BJP MP's comments, no official statement came from the Congress, while the RSP defended that such an idea is nonexistent in their coalition.

Convention dictates that the Leader of Opposition is chosen from the single largest opposition party, a rule reiterated by experts and former Lok Sabha Secretary General PDT Achary, confirming that neither the government nor the Speaker can influence this decision.

