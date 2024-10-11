Left Menu

Opposition Debates Rotational Leadership: A Feud Over Rahul Gandhi's Role

The BJP suggested making the Leader of Opposition post rotational if Congress's Rahul Gandhi is not fulfilling responsibilities. The RSP and other opposition parties refuted this, emphasizing the conventional appointment of the LoP from the largest opposition party. Experts clarified the established norms for choosing a LoP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 19:58 IST
Leadership
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the BJP suggested that if opposition bloc INDIA feels Rahul Gandhi is not fulfilling his role as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, they should consider a rotational position. However, this proposal was swiftly dismissed as baseless by RSP MP N K Premachandran.

The BJP's remarks followed questions on whether opposition parties are contemplating a rotational approach for the Leader of Opposition position. Despite BJP MP's comments, no official statement came from the Congress, while the RSP defended that such an idea is nonexistent in their coalition.

Convention dictates that the Leader of Opposition is chosen from the single largest opposition party, a rule reiterated by experts and former Lok Sabha Secretary General PDT Achary, confirming that neither the government nor the Speaker can influence this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

