AAP Bolsters Booth Strategies as Kejriwal Returns to Political Forefront

A key meeting to reinforce booth preparations ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections was conducted by Sandeep Pathak, Aam Aadmi Party's National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP. The session at the party headquarters saw participation from state-to-booth level officials, indicating the party's readiness, according to a press release by AAP.

Pathak assured that AAP stands fully poised for the elections, brushing off potential BJP tactics meant to undermine them. He emphasized the importance of focusing on the welfare of Delhi's residents, reiterating the unified aim to have Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as the Chief Minister, hailing his unyielding dedication.

Arvind Kejriwal's choice to resign as Chief Minister was praised by Pathak as an example of his rare political integrity. Allegations by the central government, led by PM Modi, against Kejriwal were deemed baseless. Pathak expressed confidence that under Kejriwal's leadership, AAP is set to achieve victory in the upcoming elections, overcoming any adversities.

Following Kejriwal's release, Pathak declared that BJP's alleged ploys in Delhi will not succeed. He committed to strengthening every booth, ensuring that AAP's achievements reach every corner of the capital city, positioning the party for electoral success once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)