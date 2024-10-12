Kamala Harris Eyes Unity: Pledges Bipartisan Council and Republican Cabinet Inclusion
Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, announced plans to form a bipartisan council of advisors and include a Republican in her Cabinet, should she win the November 5 election. Her remarks at an Arizona event highlight her commitment to bipartisan collaboration and strategic campaigning in key battleground states Nevada and Arizona.
Kamala Harris, the Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful, revealed plans to establish a bipartisan council of advisors, emphasizing a commitment to diverse perspectives and collaborative governance if victorious in the upcoming November 5 election.
Speaking in Arizona to a group of Republicans backing her campaign, Harris stated her intent to include a Republican in her Cabinet, aiming to ensure a team without 'Yes' people, thus fostering constructive debates on policy-making. She stressed the importance of challenging ideas, remarking, "I want people to come in and kick the tires on ideas."
During a whirlwind campaign tour through Nevada and Arizona, Harris attended numerous events, including a Univision town hall and a meeting with the Culinary Workers Union Local 226. Both states are crucial in the electoral landscape. According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, Harris currently holds a slight lead over her Republican rival, Donald Trump, by three percentage points, 46% to 43%.
(With inputs from agencies.)