Kamala Harris Eyes Unity: Pledges Bipartisan Council and Republican Cabinet Inclusion

Kamala Harris, the Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful, revealed plans to establish a bipartisan council of advisors, emphasizing a commitment to diverse perspectives and collaborative governance if victorious in the upcoming November 5 election.

Speaking in Arizona to a group of Republicans backing her campaign, Harris stated her intent to include a Republican in her Cabinet, aiming to ensure a team without 'Yes' people, thus fostering constructive debates on policy-making. She stressed the importance of challenging ideas, remarking, "I want people to come in and kick the tires on ideas."

During a whirlwind campaign tour through Nevada and Arizona, Harris attended numerous events, including a Univision town hall and a meeting with the Culinary Workers Union Local 226. Both states are crucial in the electoral landscape. According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, Harris currently holds a slight lead over her Republican rival, Donald Trump, by three percentage points, 46% to 43%.

(With inputs from agencies.)