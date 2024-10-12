Trump Escalates Anti-Immigration Rhetoric with Death Penalty Proposal

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, ramped up his anti-immigration rhetoric during a rally in Aurora, Colorado, on Friday. He called for the death penalty for migrants who commit murder, a stance that has fueled his presidential campaign and divided opinions nationwide.

Flanked by posters of alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, Trump vowed to launch a national 'Operation Aurora' targeting gang members if elected. He claims illegal immigration is a top voter concern as he faces off against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the upcoming election.

Aurora has been spotlighted due to allegations of gang activity, though local officials refute these claims. The city's mayor welcomes Trump but insists fears are exaggerated. The controversy has heightened tensions as residents worry about possible repercussions from Trump's rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)