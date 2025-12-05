Left Menu

Kyle Jamieson's Cautious Comeback: New Zealand's Strategic Play

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson returns to First-Class cricket with the Plunket Shield, following a back injury. The team's management, including coaches Rob Walter and Jacob Oram, emphasize monitoring his workload. Jamieson's recovery is closely managed by performance experts, balancing immediate play with long-term goals.

Kyle Jamieson. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand cricket star Kyle Jamieson has re-entered the realm of red-ball cricket after a prolonged hiatus due to a back injury, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Jamieson took to the field for the Plunket Shield on Friday, marking his first First-Class game since February 2024.

The BlackCaps, however, are maintaining a cautious approach with the prolific right-arm bowler, particularly in the Test arena, to ensure his complete recovery. According to New Zealand coach Rob Walter and bowling coach Jacob Oram, the emphasis remains on diligently monitoring Jamieson's workload and bowling rhythm during his Plunket Shield appearances.

Jamieson disclosed that his rehabilitation is meticulously orchestrated by high-performance coaches Chelsea Lane and Matt Dallow, who have tailored his training regimen closely. Their expertise in biomechanics and athletic conditioning plays a pivotal role in Jamieson's strategic and gradual return to the cricketing fold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

