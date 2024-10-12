Left Menu

Kamala Harris: A Pillar of Presidential Readiness

Vice President Kamala Harris is in excellent health and possesses the necessary physical and mental resilience to assume presidential duties, according to her doctor, Dr. Joshua Simmons. Her team utilizes this report to contrast with Donald Trump's limited health disclosures, highlighting concerns over fitness to serve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:43 IST
Vice President Kamala Harris has been declared in 'excellent health' by her physician, Dr. Joshua Simmons, a US Army colonel. The report noted Harris maintains a healthy lifestyle and is fit to undertake presidential responsibilities.

The announcement intends to contrast Harris' transparency with the limited health disclosures of former President Donald Trump. Harris boasts comprehensive fitness information, whereas Trump's health details remain sparse.

Trump, 78, has questioned the health of political adversaries without providing substantial data on his own well-being. As the focus shifts to Harris, 59, the discourse around presidential fitness intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

