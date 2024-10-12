Kamala Harris: A Pillar of Presidential Readiness

Vice President Kamala Harris has been declared in 'excellent health' by her physician, Dr. Joshua Simmons, a US Army colonel. The report noted Harris maintains a healthy lifestyle and is fit to undertake presidential responsibilities.

The announcement intends to contrast Harris' transparency with the limited health disclosures of former President Donald Trump. Harris boasts comprehensive fitness information, whereas Trump's health details remain sparse.

Trump, 78, has questioned the health of political adversaries without providing substantial data on his own well-being. As the focus shifts to Harris, 59, the discourse around presidential fitness intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)