Alex Salmond, the Scottish former First Minister who played a crucial role in reshaping Scottish politics, passed away at 69. His efforts brought Scotland to the brink of independence from the United Kingdom, notably during the 2014 referendum when 45% of Scots opted for independence.

Salmond, known for his debating prowess and leadership of the Scottish National Party (SNP), collapsed after delivering a speech in North Macedonia. Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted his profound impact on Scottish and UK politics.

Despite facing sexual assault allegations, from which he was cleared, Salmond's legacy endures through the political momentum he generated. In 2021, he founded the Alba Party, though it struggled electorally. His engagement with Russian media sparked further controversy, yet his dedication to Scottish culture and politics remains unchallenged.

