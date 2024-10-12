Left Menu

Alex Salmond: The Architect of Scottish Politics and Independence

Alex Salmond, former First Minister of Scotland, passed away at 69. He was instrumental in boosting support for Scottish independence, particularly during the 2014 referendum. Despite a tarnished reputation due to legal allegations, Salmond's legacy as a pivotal figure in Scottish politics remains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:37 IST
Alex Salmond: The Architect of Scottish Politics and Independence
Alex Salmond

Alex Salmond, the Scottish former First Minister who played a crucial role in reshaping Scottish politics, passed away at 69. His efforts brought Scotland to the brink of independence from the United Kingdom, notably during the 2014 referendum when 45% of Scots opted for independence.

Salmond, known for his debating prowess and leadership of the Scottish National Party (SNP), collapsed after delivering a speech in North Macedonia. Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted his profound impact on Scottish and UK politics.

Despite facing sexual assault allegations, from which he was cleared, Salmond's legacy endures through the political momentum he generated. In 2021, he founded the Alba Party, though it struggled electorally. His engagement with Russian media sparked further controversy, yet his dedication to Scottish culture and politics remains unchallenged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024